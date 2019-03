× Bill and Harry Bonus Hour 3.29.19

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Harry fact-checked Snapple’s ‘Real Facts’. Plus, Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherun.com tells us the latest on all the goings-on in Chicago for April, from concerts to conventions.



