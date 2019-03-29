× Are critics of new development in Chicago trying to stop the progress that the city needs to stay competitive?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Daniel McLaughlin, Executive Director of the AGC, about the future of development in Chicago, how delaying development will keep Chicago from staying competitive, the need for more skilled workers, the importance of investing more money into finding people who can fill all the available construction jobs, the goal of improving minority hiring and if Chicago is a doing a good enough job of preserving its history.

