Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken: "Anytime you are telling a story with music, it's a musical"

Grammy Award, Tony Award and Academy Award-winning composer and Disney legend Alan Menken joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his incredible career, his early days in New York City, making the decision to go all-in on a life in music, creating “Little Shop of Horrors” and the buzz surrounding it, how that show was built to be an Off-Broadway production, the moment he realized he could make a living making music, his role in the Disney renaissance with his work on “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin,” losing his collaborator and creative partner Howard Ashman to AIDS, the balance between tradition and innovation and his show tomorrow night at the Auditorium Theatre.

