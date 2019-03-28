× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/28/19: EU Impacting Copyright Laws, Paying NCAA Athletes, & Credit Cards for Kids

The European Union has plenty going on as Brexit (slowly) coming to a close, but Ian Sherr and Steve Bertrand discussed the European tech vote on the copyright law called “Article 13”, but what makes it controversial? Bill Geiger checked in to bring the retirement situation where the retirees make the most of their money, Steve Berkowitz is updating listeners on which direction we are heading when it comes to paying NCAA athletes, and Tedd Rossman is helping parents make better decisions when giving their kids a credit card for the first time (there are plenty of mistakes to make).