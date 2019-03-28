× uh-PARENT-ly | Divorce: lies couples tell themselves, choosing the best time and parenting through the process

Analysis out of the University of Maryland shows the divorce rate in America dropped by 18 percent between 2008 and 2016. That’s in part because Americans are waiting to get married, and people married at older ages are less likely to get divorced. But according to the American Psychological Association, about 40 to 50 percent of married couples in the United States still end up divorced. Jackie Pilossoph is the creator of the divorce blog DIVORCED GIRL SMILING. She also writes the column “Love Essentially” for the Chicago Tribune Pioneer Press. She joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about when, why and how to divorce while raising children.