× The Top Five@5 (03/28/19): Robert Palladino faces tough questions about Kim Jong Un, the Jussie Smollett saga continues, a taco special in California causes a racist tirade, “Powell’s Howl”, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, March 28th, 2019:

Trump State Department spokesman Robert Palladino was peppered with questions about whether or not Kim Jong Un was responsible for the death of Otto Warmbier. Fallout over the Jussie Smollett case continues with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx speaking to John Williams. Another “Powell’s Howl”, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!