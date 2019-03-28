The Opening Bell 3/28/19: Chicago’s Trump Tower Rings in 10 Years…Without a Riverfront Retailer
The Trump Tower in Chicago has been in Chicago for ten years now and it has yet to have a retain tenant in the river front space of the building, but why? Steve Grzanich touched base with Alex Nitkin (Reporter at The Real Deal) where he explained why the booming water front expansion hasn’t made it’s way to the opposite river bank. Marilynn Gardner (President and CEO of Navy Pier) then checked in to share the positive results of a recent initiative Navy Pier has taken on to help further women and minorities in business.