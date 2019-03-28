× The Mincing Rascals 03.28.19: Mayor Emanuel Sounds Off on Smollett, Betsy DeVos in Hot Water, & MORE

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. This week, the crew discussed the finalization with the Jussie Smollett case after the Mayor & Police Superintendent of Chicago expressed their heated stance on the dropping of all charges. They also checked in one last time on where they stand before we get a new mayor Tuesday, they question if the blood, sweat and tears of the Mueller Report was worth it and dive into Betsy DeVos deciding to cut disability budgets. Finally, as a new feature, the Rascals each get 30 seconds to mince about anything they want at the end of the episode.