× The John Williams Full Podcast: 03.28.19 Kim Foxx talks Jussie Smollett, Marianne Haley and the details of the Viking Sky cruise ship, and MLB predictions

John Williams’ quest for answers continues as State’s Attorney Kim Foxx calls in the station to give her side of what is really going on with all 16 recent charges dropped against Empire actor Jussie Smollett and what she has to do with it all.

Meanwhile, Viking Sky cruise ship rider Marianne Haley joins John in the studio and tells all the details on what happened after the cruise ship engine failed during a trip to see the Northern Lights.

How far will they go? As the show transitions to the Sox game, John talks 2019 MLB predictions.