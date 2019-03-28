× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.28.19: White Sox Opening Day

Chicago Mayor, Rahm Emanuel is live in studio to provide insight into the Jussie Smollett decision as well as the Jeanne Gang-led group as architect of O’Hare’s $8.5 billion expansion project. The White Sox open their season in Kansas City today. A couple members from WGN Radio’s broadcast team (Ed Farmer & Andy Masur) join the show to share their thoughts on the team.

WGN Radio’s overnight host, Nick Digilio, has some strong thoughts about Jordan Peele’s “Us”. An incredible story coming from Alaska as self-described adventurer Charley Benja shares how he wouldn’t let a diagnosis with diabetes slow him down as he took on the world famous Iditarod…Now running his 7th race there’s no chance of him slowing down.

Eric Adelstein and Pat Brady talk about Chicago’s mayoral race. Anna Devalantes visits her morning show pals and shares the highs from last night’s toast to Harry Carey. And of course we have our Breakfast with a Blackhawk with Tony Esposito,.