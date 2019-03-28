Roe Conn Full Show (3/28/19): Rep. Raja weighs in on the Trump/Schiff feud, the Top Five@5 feats. Kim Foxx on Jussie Smollett, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, March 28th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on how much money the investigation into Jussie Smollett’s hate-crime claims cost the city of Chicago, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi weighs in on President Donald Trump’s calls for Rep. Adam Schiff to resign from Congress, Tom Skilling talks about the crazy things pets do at home, John Williams breaks down his interview Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, and the Top Five@5 features a man in California getting angry about Spanish speaking employees at a taco shop.
