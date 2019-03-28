× Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on Attorney General William Barr’s summary: “We did not want the Barr report, we want the Mueller report.”

Rep. Adam Schiff responded to members of the House today in a fiery speech after some Republican congressmen called for Schiff to resign as chairman of the House Intelligence committee. Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was present on the House floor joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give his thoughts on the speech.

