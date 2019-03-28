PHOTOS: 21st Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray

Posted 11:09 AM, March 28, 2019, by

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes toasted Harry Caray from Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse on Kinzie at the 21st Annual Worldwide Toast to the legendary broadcaster. Harry, this Bud’s for you!

Photo Gallery

