× Pete McMurray 3.27.19: Jussie Smollett’s attorney, Tim Cavanagh, Whiskey, Wine & Spring Fashion tips!

Pete McMurray fills in for Patti Vasquez with some fun topics!

Ronald Safer, a former federal prosecutor and one of Jussie Smollett’s attorneys, joins Pete to talk about what happened on January 29, 2019.

Then Tim Cavanagh joins Pete in studio for some music fun.

Plus Amanda Beckwith, director of Education for Virginia Distillery Company brings some whiskey to the studio!

Also, fashion stylist, Lora LaPratt joins Pete in studio to talk about spring cleaning…. and spring fashion!