Navy Pier CEO on The Attraction's Redevelopment & Further Growth

In recent years, Navy Pier has undergone a major redevelopment, making it one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city, but Marilynn Gardner (President and CEO of Navy Pier) explained to Steve Grzanich that there is plenty more business to be done while focusing on women/minority owned businesses. There are nearly 3,000 people that work on Navy Pier everyday from non-profit organizations to food vendors for patrons and creating that diverse programming is what Marilyn said she is striving to achieve.