Kim Foxx tells her side of the Jussie Smollett case

John Williams’ quest for answers continues as State’s Attorney Kim Foxx calls in the station to give her side of what is really going on with all 16 recent charges dropped against Empire actor Jussie Smollett and what she has to do with it all. Though the public is calling for better answers Foxx says she recused herself from the case far too early to have any more answers than anyone else.