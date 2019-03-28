Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County Court after his charges were dropped Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Prosecutors on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett, defense attorneys said, apparently abandoning the case barely five weeks after the "Empire" actor was accused of lying to police about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Jussie Smollett’s Attorney talks with Pete McMurray. 3.27.19
Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County Court after his charges were dropped Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Prosecutors on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett, defense attorneys said, apparently abandoning the case barely five weeks after the "Empire" actor was accused of lying to police about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Ronald Safer, former federal prosecutor and one of Jussie Smollett’s attorneys from Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, joins Pete to talk about what happened on January 29, 2019.