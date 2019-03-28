Even Adam isn’t safe from himself: Adam Conover of ‘Adam Ruins Everything’

Posted 2:15 PM, March 28, 2019, by

Adam Conover attends the Turner Network 2016 Upfronts at Nick & Stef's Steakhouse on Wednesday, May 18, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

He ruins everything.  Adam Conover, comedian, writer, podcaster, and host of TruTV’s hit show “Adam Ruins Everything” joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the secrets the mattress industry doesn’t want you to know, the truth about the unemployment rate, his tour ‘Mind Parasites LIVE’, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.