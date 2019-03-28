Daniel Fienberg talks “What We Do in the Shadows”, “Twilight Zone” and more with Nick Digilio

Posted 6:00 AM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:56AM, March 28, 2019

Executive producer/narrator Jordan Peele arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Twilight Zone" at Harmony Gold on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Daniel Fienberg of the Hollywood Reporter joins Nick Digilio for some serious TV talk as they look at what you need to be watching.

Nick and Daniel weigh in on FX’s adaptation of the vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows”  and the renewal of “Better Things” starring Pamela Aldon. Daniel also give his thoughts on the Apple TV+ conference, the new show “The Act” on Hulu and an early review of the latest revival of “The Twilight Zone”.

You can read all of Daniel thoughts on his blog, The Fien Print.

