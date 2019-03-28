× Daniel Fienberg talks “What We Do in the Shadows”, “Twilight Zone” and more with Nick Digilio

Daniel Fienberg of the Hollywood Reporter joins Nick Digilio for some serious TV talk as they look at what you need to be watching.

Nick and Daniel weigh in on FX’s adaptation of the vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” and the renewal of “Better Things” starring Pamela Aldon. Daniel also give his thoughts on the Apple TV+ conference, the new show “The Act” on Hulu and an early review of the latest revival of “The Twilight Zone”.

You can read all of Daniel thoughts on his blog, The Fien Print.