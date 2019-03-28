× Comedian Ian Bagg talks about why he doesn’t want kids, Michael Bublé, and more

Comedian Ian Bagg sits down with Bill and Wendy to talk about seeing Jussie Smollett at LAX, his podcast, hanging out with Michael Bublé, and he opens up about why he doesn’t have kids yet.

Catch Ian at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg March 28th-31st.

Thurs. 7:30PM / Fri. 7:30PM & 9:45PM / Sat.7:00PM & 9:15PM / Sun. 7:00PM

Call: 847-240-2001

For tickets, visit www.chicago.improv.com.

The Chicago Improv is located at 5 Woodfield Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.