× 4th Annual Nocturnal Journal baseball Opening Day

The 4th Annual Nocturnal Journal baseball opening day special brings together former Montreal Expo Warren Cromartie; the funniest friend of the show, Mike Veeck and Jeff Idelson the president of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The free association trio discusses the viability of MLB returning to Montreal, how to maintain interest in the game with kids, Idelson’s upcoming retirement, Cromartie’s friendship with the rock band Rush and much more.

For more on the Montreal Baseball Project visit: www.montrealbaseballproject.com

To learn about what Mike Veeck is doing, visit: www. funisgoodteam.com