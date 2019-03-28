4th Annual Nocturnal Journal baseball Opening Day

Posted 9:14 PM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13PM, March 28, 2019

# 49 Montreal Expos Outfielder and First Basemen Warren Cromartie

The 4th Annual Nocturnal Journal baseball opening day special brings together former Montreal Expo Warren Cromartie; the funniest friend of the show, Mike Veeck and Jeff Idelson the president of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The free association trio discusses the viability of MLB returning to Montreal, how to maintain interest in the game with kids, Idelson’s upcoming retirement, Cromartie’s friendship with the rock band Rush and much more.

For more on the Montreal Baseball Project visit: www.montrealbaseballproject.com

To learn about what Mike Veeck is doing, visit: www. funisgoodteam.com

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.