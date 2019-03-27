× Women Making History: Two local entrepreneurs gets technical with new app ‘Tipoff’

For 10 years now, Astin Hayes has been growing frustrated with the lack of multi-player games that celebrated the black culture. After playing a game of Taboo with friends she knew something was missing and soon after she went to the store to purchase game cards and this trip to the store would later be a game changer for everyone.

Amanda Spann is a “self-taught techie”. Her goal is to “solve everyday problems for black people through technology.” After the two conjoined their efforts in filling this void, they developed the Tipoff app. “It’s like playing Taboo but for you!”

The Tipoff app can be downloaded from the app store or www.tipoffgame.com.

Marsha Lyles caught up with the ladies while attending a screening for Jordan Peele’s new film ‘Us’ at the Harper Theater for the Real Black Card Series.

To learn more, click here to listen: