Wintrust Business Lunch 3/27/19: The Apple Credit Card Is "Sexy", Crains Endorses Lightfoot, & The 40 Hour Work Week Is Dead

There was plenty to be looking into with the world of finance this week, but Steve Bertrand learned that there was one thing that caught Terry Savage‘s eye and she described it as “sexy”. She also shared some sound advice as tax season in her latest column that could impact your retirement. Frank Sennett updated Steve the latest coming out of Crains deciding to endorse Lori Lightfoot for Mayor of Chicago, and Oscar Yuan explained why he thinks the 40 hour work week is dead.