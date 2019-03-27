× Windy City Limousine 7th Inning “Stretch Limo” Sweepstakes 2019

You could win four tickets to an upcoming South Side baseball game and transportation to and from the game provided by Windy City Limousine!*

For your chance to win, listen to WGN Radio and the White Sox Radio Network for your cue to call-in at 312-981-7200 and be the contestant. The cue will come before the top of the 7th inning when the team is away or before the bottom of the 7th inning of the team is at home.

Then if the team hits a home run during their turn at bat in the 7th inning, the contestant wins the prize package (pending final verification as a winner)!

Games are scheduled for the following dates:

March 28, 30 and 31

April 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30

May 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31

June 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30

July 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31

August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31

September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29

Windy City Limousine is the Official Transportation Company of your Chicago White Sox.

*Sweepstakes begins at or around 3:15pm CT on 3/28/19 and ends in the 7th inning of the final game of the 2019 White Sox season. Contestants and winners must be 18 years & older & legal U.S. residents of the Illinois counties of Cook, DuPage, Lake or Will as of 3/28/19. A winner or a winners family may win only once during the Sweepstakes period. Click here for Official Rules.