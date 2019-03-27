× Three Cheers for BaconFest!

Do you love bacon? Because everything taste better with bacon. Bill and Wendy welcome Dane Neal and Seth Zurer, co-founder of BaconFest into the studio. They give us a preview of this year’s Baconfest Chicago. Baconfest takes place April 5th and 6th at the UIC Dorin Forum.

Go to baconfestchicago.com for ticket information.

