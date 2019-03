× The Slow Earnings Season Could Tell A Bigger Story…

The earnings season is just about to be in full swing again and Sheraz Mian (Research Director at Zacks Equity Research) explained to Steve Grzanich the areas of concern that are creating a soft start. Trade still lingers with the outlook on the U.S. economy slowly shifting, but Sheraz reminded listeners about the basics to focus on in order to keep portfolios balanced.