The Opening Bell 3/27/19: The Polar Vortex Took A Toll On Restaurants, But They’re Ready For Spring

Believe it or not, the recent polar vortex that capped off our winter actually sent some restaurants out of business according to Doug Roth (Founder and CEO of Playground Hospitality). That was one of the big headlines Doug brought in studio with Steve Grzanich, but the two also touched on the fluctuation of delivery & meal prep impacts along with the way we are teaching the ways of hospitality. Sheraz Mian (Research Director at Zacks Equity Research) then checked in on the first quarter earnings season and expectations are high, but the numbers aren’t.