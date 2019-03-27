× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.27.19: “Walter Jacobson’s Perspective,” Jussie Smollett’s alleged attackers’ attorney, Phil Vettel, “Prosecuting the President”

John Williams seeks some answers surrounding the Jussie Smollett case, after all 16 charges against him were dropped yesterday. He consults with Walter Jacobson, who talks about its potential impact on the mayoral election. And, later, John calls Gloria Schmidt, the former attorney of Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, the two brothers accused of having attacked Jussie Smollett on January 29, 2019. John catches up with Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel, who brings a menu full of dining news. That includes the James Beard Foundation nominees from the Chicago area, along with the list of chefs highlighted by the Time Out Chicago Market and a review of Siam-Marina. Finally, author Andrew Coan joins John to talk about what encouraged him to write a book about Prosecuting the President.