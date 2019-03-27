× The Fox Ninja: Living Life with Parkinson’s and Kicking Butt While Doing It

Jimmy Choi, aka “The Fox Ninja”, shares his story of living life with Parkinson’s Disease. Jimmy is a motivational speaker, ultra marathoner, endurance athlete and was on American Ninja Warrior Seasons 9 & 10. He has dedicated his life to fundraising for Parkinson’s, spreading awareness and motivating others to believe they are stronger than they think! Such an amazing and genuine guy! Learn more about Jimmy’s inspiring story at www.thefoxninja.com. Also for donation and fundraising inquiries go to teamfox.org, where 100% of proceeds goes towards Parkinson’s research.

