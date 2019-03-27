× The Extension 720 Voting Guide: The runoff edition

The Daily Line‘s Heather Cherone and A.D. Quig are the absolute best in the business and they join Justin to break down the April 2nd Chicago runoff election including the mayoral race between Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle and the 15 aldermanic runoff races including the hotly contested races in the 5th, 6th, 15th, 25th, 30th, 33rd, 40th and 47th Wards.

