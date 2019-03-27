× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/27/19): The engineer behind Jane Byrne’s win, Don Rose, on why he’s advising Lori Lightfoot

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/27/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by legendary Chicago political consultant Don Rose to talk about how campaign politics has changed in Chicago over the decades. After almost 70 years in the business, Rose’s resume includes being press secretary for Martin Luther King, Jr. and campaign manager for Chicago’s only female mayor to date, Jane Byrne. Rose currently advises Lori Lightfoot in her bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3612972/3612972_2019-03-27-153312.64kmono.mp3

Download this episode here

