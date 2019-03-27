The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/27/19): The engineer behind Jane Byrne’s win, Don Rose, on why he’s advising Lori Lightfoot

Posted 10:40 AM, March 27, 2019, by

Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne shows a smile to photographers at a dinner Monday, Dec.10, 1979 in Chicago, for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy. Ethel Kennedy, left, Sen. Edward Kennedy, and the Senator's aides entered with the mayor. Kennedy is the fifth presidential-hopeful in as many days in Chicago. (AP Photo/FHJ)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/27/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by legendary Chicago political consultant Don Rose to talk about how campaign politics has changed in Chicago over the decades. After almost 70 years in the business, Rose’s resume includes being press secretary for Martin Luther King, Jr. and campaign manager for Chicago’s only female mayor to date, Jane Byrne. Rose currently advises Lori Lightfoot in her bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus
Subscribe to The Chicago Way here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.