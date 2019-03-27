Stranded Norwegian Cruise passenger Marianne Haley preview

TOPSHOT - This picture taken on March 24, 2019 shows the abounded vessel Hagland Captain in anchor in the same area as the cruise ship Viking Sky, which had problems on March 23 during the storm over the west coast of Norway at Hustadvika near Romsdal. (Photo by Svein Ove EKORNESVAAG / NTB scanpix / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo credit should read SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAAG/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - This picture taken on March 24, 2019 shows the abounded vessel Hagland Captain in anchor in the same area as the cruise ship Viking Sky, which had problems on March 23 during the storm over the west coast of Norway at Hustadvika near Romsdal. (Photo by Svein Ove EKORNESVAAG / NTB scanpix / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo credit should read SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAAG/AFP/Getty Images)
Marianne Haley of Park Ridge was one of the passengers on the stranded Norwegian Cruise Liner, which flooded Saturday during stormy weather. She joins the show briefly to give a preview of what she’ll describe in tomorrow’s in-studio interview with John.