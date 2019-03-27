× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.27.19: Old Guys Don’t Look Good In Hoodies

Today on the Steve Cochran Show! We start with the top 6 @ 6 taking a look at the top stories of the day. Then, WGN host and legal expert Karen Conti joins Steve to make sense of the Jussie Smollett case which continues to baffle a lot of Chicagoans and legal insiders.

And to weigh into the latest news happening in Washington, “President Trump” calls up Steve to talk Mueller’s Report and the craziness happening inside the walls of the White House…Later loser.

And an incredible story coming out of Winnetka where a retired doctor helped save a woman’s life while he was working as a busboy at the Trifecta Grill – Dr. Bill Benge calls up the show to share his story and provide some helpful tips on jumping into action.

Dean Richards shares the latest news surrounding the entertainment industry including: Wendy Williams being hospitalized, Justin Beiber’s intruder alert, Adam Sandler coming to Chicago and BTS having their own dolls! April 15th is almost here…that means it’s tax season!

Tax expert Louis Sands calls in to share some insight into how to properly set yourself up for success when taking on tax prep.

Nickelodeon superstar Jojo Siwa calls in to tell us all about the Nickelodeon Slimefest returning to Chicago in June!

And finally, Roe Conn joins Steve to discuss The 21st Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray happening today!