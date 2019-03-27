× Roe Conn Full Show (03/27/19): LIVE from Harry Caray’s Top Five @ 5 with Ryan Dempster & Ron Kittle, Jussie Smollett charges dropped, and Blackhawk tickets giveaways

Today on the Roe Conn Show w/ Anna Davlantes for March 27, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley takes a closer look inside Chicago police investigation 61-page files on Jussie Smollett released after Cook County prosecutors dismissed a 16-count indictment against Smollett, Representative Adam Kinzinger calls in to join the conversation as the group discusses the Mueller reports, U.S./Israeli relations and more.

Roe Conn and Anna host the show LIVE from Harry Caray’s to celebrate the 21st Annual Worldwide toast to Harry Caray. Saxophonist Frank Catalano plays a jazz inspired version of “Take me out to the Ball Game” live. Grant DePorter and Frank “The Enforcer’s” family members takes us down memory road.

One lucky caller wins Blackhawks tickets for next Wednesday in the game against St. Louis Blues.

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling, Ryan Dempster and Ron Kittle join Roe and Anna for the Top five @ 5.

Plus, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Robert Smigel, Bonnie Hunt and Dutchie Caray join the conversation LIVE from Harry Caray’s.

Award-Winning Satuday Night Live Writer Robert Smigel gives details on “Conversations in Comedy: An Evening with Three Time Emmy Award-Winning SNL Writer Robert Smigel,” coming up this Thursday, March 28 from 6p-8p at the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

