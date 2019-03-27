× “Prosecuting the President” Author Andrew Coan: “Special prosecutors serve as a…catalyst for democracy”

Prosecuting the President: How Special Prosecutors Hold Presidents Accountable and Protect the Rule of Law Author Andrew Coan joins John Williams to explain what drove him to start writing on this topic. Andrew highlights the role of the special prosecutor and what his or her presence brings to life in an investigation like Robert Mueller’s, or that of Watergate. Then, he predicts what more can come of the Mueller report.