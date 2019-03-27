Alainna Lantz, 12, of Bridgeport, W.Va., practices the Heimlich maneuver during a free Safe Sitter course offered by West Virginia University's Center for Rural Emergency Medicine on June 11, 2003, in Fairmont, W.Va. (AP Photo/Dale Sparks)
MVPP: Dr. Bill Benge, Retired Doctor, Saves Life Moonlighting As Busboy
An incredible story coming out of Winnetka where a retired doctor helped save a woman’s life while he was working as a busboy at the Trifecta Grill – Dr. Bill Benge calls up the show to share his story and provide some helpful tips on jumping into action.