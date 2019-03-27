× Milly J: Taking Steps to Draw Closer to GOD

Can you have a relationship with God without religion? Bill and Wendy speak with Milly J, author of Taking Steps to Draw Closer to GOD to discuss the difference between spirituality and religion and much more.

To learn more about Milly J, author of Taking Steps to Draw Closer to GOD, visit www.TheMillyJ.com.

