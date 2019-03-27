× Measles case reported in Cook County

The Cook County Department of Public Health released the following statement:

Oak Forest, IL – Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) officials are reporting a confirmed case of measles in a north suburban Cook County resident with recent travel history to another country with ongoing measles transmission. The case was confirmed on Mar. 26, 2019, and is no longer infectious, but may have exposed others before realizing s/he was sick.

Symptoms of measles include fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If you visited the following locations on the days and times listed below, AND are experiencing symptoms: CALL your healthcare provider BEFORE going to a medical office or emergency department to make special arrangements for evaluation and protect other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

Sunday, March 17, 2019 – 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Rochelle Zell Jewish High School 1095 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL Monday, March 18, 2019 – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Full Circle Fitness 55 Green Bay Rd., Glencoe, IL Monday, March 18, 2019 – 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dunbrook Cleaners and Tailors, Dunbrook Center 2750 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL Monday, March 18, 2019 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Bed Bath and Beyond 96 S. Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL Monday, March 18, 2019 – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunset Foods 1127 Church St., Northbrook IL Tuesday, March 19, 2019 – 5:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Greek Islands Restaurant 200 S. Halsted St., Chicago, IL Tuesday, March 19, 2019 – 7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Nederlander Theater 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Home Depot 655 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Medical Office 707 Lake Cook Rd. Deerfield, IL Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Giorgio Elan Salon 9025 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 3:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Shell Gas Station 9002 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 1:45 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. Fresh Farms 8203 W. Golf Rd., Niles, IL Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 4:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dunbrook Cleaners and Tailors, Dunbrook Center 2750 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dairy Queen 2770 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL Friday, March 22, 2019 – 1:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Medical Office 707 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL Friday, March 22, 2019– 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Glenbrook Hospital Laboratory and Oncology Center 2100 Pfingsten Rd., Glenview, IL

Saturday, March 23, 2019 –9:30a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Northshore Urgent Care 49 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL Saturday, March 23, 2019 – 10:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (3/24/2019) Northshore Evanston Hospital – Emergency Department 2650 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL

Please note: Two hours have been added to the time after the individual left, since the measles virus can linger in the air for two hours.

Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

There is no ongoing risk of transmission at the above locations. Public health officials are working with businesses to contact employees who were present during the potential exposure times. The healthcare facilities where the patient was evaluated are working to identify all possible areas of exposure and notify susceptible patients, staff, and visitors. The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with local health departments and hospitals during this investigation and information is subject to change.

It’s important to make sure you are up to date on all vaccines, such as MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine, especially before traveling abroad. For travel specific vaccinations, see your health care professional at least a month before any international travel to discuss vaccine recommendations and requirements for your travel destination. You may need this much time to complete a vaccine series, and your body needs time to build up immunity.

“Getting vaccinated protects you and others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons,” said CCDPH Chief Medical Officer Terry Mason, MD. “Two doses of measles vaccine are nearly 98 percent effective in preventing measles. ”

For more information about measles: