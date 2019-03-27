Attorney Gloria Schmidt poses for a portrait after a video interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Chicago. Schmidt is the attorney for Abimbola "Abel" Osundairo and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, two Nigerian brothers who told police that "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett paid them $3,500 to help stage an attack on himself in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Jussie Smollett alleged attackers’ attorney Gloria Schmidt: “I’m quite surprised at how nefarious people think this case is”
Attorney Gloria Schmidt poses for a portrait after a video interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Chicago. Schmidt is the attorney for Abimbola "Abel" Osundairo and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, two Nigerian brothers who told police that "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett paid them $3,500 to help stage an attack on himself in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Gloria Schmidt, who represented Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, in the Jussie Smollett case, joins John Williams to describe how those brothers got involved. And, she responds to Smollett’s attorney’s remarks from the John Williams Show yesterday.