Jussie Smollett alleged attackers’ attorney Gloria Schmidt: “I’m quite surprised at how nefarious people think this case is”

Gloria Schmidt, who represented Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, in the Jussie Smollett case, joins John Williams to describe how those brothers got involved. And, she responds to Smollett’s attorney’s remarks from the John Williams Show yesterday.