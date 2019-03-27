Hoge and Jahns: Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace Join The Podcast In Arizona

PHOENIX — As the NFL Annual Meeting wrapped up in Arizona, Bears head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace sat down with Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns to talk about their relationship why it works for the Bears. The guys also bring you all the highlights from Nagy and Pace at the owners’ meetings, including the latest on the kicker situation, Jordan Howard’s future with the team and the NFL’s new replay rules on pass interference. Finally, Bears chairman George McCaskey addresses a number of Bears related topics and tells an incredible story about how he lost his Super Bowl ring. This is the biggest episode of Hoge & Jahns yet. Listen below!

