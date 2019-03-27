Highlights: Coyotes 1 – Blackhawks 0 – 3/26/19

Posted 12:16 AM, March 27, 2019, by

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Blackhawks 1-0. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes – March 26, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.