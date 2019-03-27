Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Blackhawks 1-0. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Highlights: Coyotes 1 – Blackhawks 0 – 3/26/19
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Blackhawks 1-0. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes – March 26, 2019