× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #4: The Places I’ve Been

Tonight on Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann: Oh, the places I’ve been. Tonight, we tackle the theme “place.” We start a new segment called “That Used to Be….” which is probably the simplest concept in Chicago media history. We give you an address and you tell us what place used to be there. Winners get prizes. Tonight’s special guest: Chicago raconteur Scott Goldstein! Also tonight, we continue our tour of Chicago neighborhoods. Erin Shea Smith takes us to B-Sides Coffee + Tea to talk about Beverly. Also, Heather Cherone and A.D. Quig of The Daily Line are in-studio to give us the complete guide to the runoff election and comedian Reena Calm talks about life on the road, with nowhere to call home.

