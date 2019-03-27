× Extension 720 presents “That Used to Be…”

It’s the debut of a new segment on Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann. Tonight, Chicago raconteur Scott Goldstein joins Justin for, “That Used to Be…” The idea is simple: We give you an address and you tell us what place used to be there. Remember the location of Biddy Mulligan’s? The Rainbow Roller Rink? Gabby Hartnett Recreation? It’s “That Used to Be…!”

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.