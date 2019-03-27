× Elections Matter: Off the Record with journalist Erin Shea Smith in Beverly

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by journalist and content director Erin Shea Smith at B-Sides Coffee + Tea in Beverly. Erin talks about the new businesses that are popping up in the area, the politics of the 19th Ward, what is most important to the residents of Beverly, the way the new residents mix with the older residents, the impact that Jerry Joyce had on the mayoral election and the negative ways the South Side is portrayed in the media.

