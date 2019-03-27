× Comedian Reena Calm on what life is like when there is no place you call home

Comedian Reena Calm joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss here life on the road as we tackle the concept of “Place” on this episode. Reena talks about her passion for performing, the decision she made to live her life on the road, the importance of having goals and planning ahead, her goal of performing in all 50 states, the challenge of living couch-to-couch when she’s doing stand-up, how often she ends up sleeping in her car, the way that not having a place she calls home impacts her life, her recent book, “Once a Pun a Time…” and her show tomorrow night at the Laugh Factory.

