× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.27.19: Bacon & God?

Bill and Wendy discuss the many twists and turns in the Jussie Smollett case with Steve Bertrand. Then, Bill hosts another edition of the Celebrity Name Game. Do you love bacon? Seth Zurer and Dane Neal stop by to talk about what’s going on at BaconFest this year. Milly J, M.A., author of Taking Steps to Draw Closer to GOD, has been a prayer counselor for nearly a decade, helping others spiritually reconnect. She joins the show to talk about her book and the difference between spirituality and religion.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.