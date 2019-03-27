× Anastasia’s “Dowager Empress” Joy Franz; Americas Got Talent’s Comedian Vicki Barbolak comes to Chicago; Meet Anti Cruelty Society’s New President Tracy Elliott

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with a star of the national touring cast of Anastasia. Actress Joy Franz (Dowager Empress) talks about the beautiful production that plays the Nederlander Theater thru April 7th. Then, the very funny Vicki Barbolak who made the phrase “Trailer Nasty” famous on America’s Got Talent last season comes to Chicago performing at the Den Theatre for ONE Night Only on Sunday, April 7th. Vicki talks about her “overnight success” (which was years in the making) and life in a trailer park. Funny as ever, you’ll love her fantastic sense of comedic timing. After the podcast, You can check Vicki’s website at www.vickibarbolakcomedy.com. Then Anti Cruelty Society has a new President, Tracy Elliott who comes to Chicago to take the helm. Tracy is already in love with the work and programs of ACS and talks about the upcoming Bark in the Park event on May 18th. Details are at www.anticruelty.org. It’s a fun week on the podcast so check it out!