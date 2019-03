× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/26/19: Jussie Smollett, LuggageHero Coming to Chicago, & Getting To Yes And…

Steve Bertrand kicked off the show by setting the scene with the Jussie Smollett case with Erik Runge who has been following the case closely for the last month. Jannik Lawaetz is bringing his LuggageHero service to Chicago in the coming months, and Kelly Leonard checked in with his latest podcast looking at the way the human beings really don’t have control with the larger things in life.