What can we expect from the White Sox and Cubs? Kevin Powell previews the 2019 baseball season

WGN‘s Kevin Powell joins Justin to preview the 2019 baseball season and the top stories we should be paying attention to on both sides of town. Kevin talks about the expectations facing both the Sox and Cubs. Will Yu Darvish bounce back? What can we expect from the Cubs bullpen? How will the dynamic Cubs lineup look entering the season? Is Joe Maddon really on the hot seat? How will Eloy Jimenez fit in? What will the Sox rotation look like? Has the Sox bullpen improved enough? Kevin answers all of your most pressing questions.

