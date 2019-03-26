× The Top Five@5 (03/26/19): The Jussie Smollet edition

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, March 26th, 2019:

In a shocking reversal, prosecutors dropped all charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett just weeks after he was indicted on 16 felony counts for allegedly filing a false police report. This edition of “The Top Five@5” features key moments from today’s news.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!